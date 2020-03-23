Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,619. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

