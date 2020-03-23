Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

