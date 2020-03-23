Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 515.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.52 on Monday, reaching $121.75. 7,486,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.