Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 17,527,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

