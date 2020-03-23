Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. 1,558,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.