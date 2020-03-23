Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,419 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Hilltop worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.