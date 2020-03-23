Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,943 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 835.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.46. 124,030,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,900,543. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average of $205.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

