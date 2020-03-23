Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,351 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.57. 5,819,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,970. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

