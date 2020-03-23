Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 9,032 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.2% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $6.19 on Monday, hitting $146.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,201,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685,474. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

