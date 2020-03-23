Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.84. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.