Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,430. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.