Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $8.64 on Monday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

