Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $151.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

NYSE HON traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.86. 8,197,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,571. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

