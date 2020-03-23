Hormel Foods Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.