Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) Insider Donald Smith Buys 6,500 Shares

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) insider Donald Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,398.50 ($10,920.92).

Donald Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Donald Smith bought 5,000 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.96 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,800.00 ($10,496.45).

Shares of ASX HPI traded down A$0.40 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$1.50 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 2,228,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. Hotel Property Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.55 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of A$3.69 ($2.62).

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

