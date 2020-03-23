HSBC Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to “Buy”

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $17.73 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.