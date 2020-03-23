HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

