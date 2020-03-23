Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,160 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hudson by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hudson by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUD opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Hudson Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $328.89 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hudson Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.