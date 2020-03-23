Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 5,343.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntsman news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

