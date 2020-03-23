Hurify Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Hurify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinMex and Tidex. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a market capitalization of $31,994.52 and $68.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hurify

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinMex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

