Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $39.96 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $899.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

