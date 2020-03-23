Hush Price Reaches $0.0307 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Hush has a total market cap of $265,064.72 and approximately $241.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00495215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00114912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002383 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,646,293 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

