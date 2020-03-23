Husky Energy (HUSKF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Husky Energy (OTCMKTS: HUSKF):

3/16/2020 – Husky Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Husky Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Husky Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Husky Energy stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Husky Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.