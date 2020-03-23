Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

HUSKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Husky Energy from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of HUSKF stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

