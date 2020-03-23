HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and $26.96 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00015370 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.02646760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,551,955 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Bithumb, EXX, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Coinnest, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

