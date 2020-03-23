Hyperion Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.98 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and $2.10 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

