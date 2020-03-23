I-Mab’s (ARQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.06% from the company’s previous close.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

I-Mab stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan Silverstein bought 558,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329,888.32.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

