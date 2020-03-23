I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $864,558.58 and approximately $606,934.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01076092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000086 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,055,764 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

