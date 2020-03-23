i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of i3 Verticals worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 373,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,170. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $397.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.74.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

