i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $18.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $14.00. 373,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,170. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $397.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.