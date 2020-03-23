i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 373,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $397.38 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.74.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

