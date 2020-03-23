IAA Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE IAA opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

