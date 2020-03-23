ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $99.44 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $99.44 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinTiger, Upbit and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025570 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,602,803 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinTiger, ABCC, IDEX, Allbit, Bitbns, OKEx, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Hotbit, HitBTC, COSS, Huobi, Binance and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

