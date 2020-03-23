IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a current ratio of 18.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

