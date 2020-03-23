IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $19,955,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.