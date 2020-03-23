IDEX Hits Market Cap of $6.15 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $1,293.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.02646760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.