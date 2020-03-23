IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $74.58 or 0.01176564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $149,157.07 and $47.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.04138379 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00037847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013108 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

