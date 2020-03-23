iExec RLC Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $23.94 million and approximately $201,358.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004557 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Binance.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.02664867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00186640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

