Ignis Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Indodax, Vebitcoin and Bittrex. Ignis has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $1.24 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.02664867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00186640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Indodax and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

