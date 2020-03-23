II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

IIVI stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $26.29. 2,297,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,523. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

