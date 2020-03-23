Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITW. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

NYSE:ITW traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.09. 2,777,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,574. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

