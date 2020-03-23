Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

