Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,517 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

