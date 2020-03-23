Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

IAG stock traded down C$4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting C$32.37. 286,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$32.75 and a 1 year high of C$76.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.