Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IR. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

IR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 892,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

