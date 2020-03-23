Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 228,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.