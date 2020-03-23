Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Ingles Markets worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $771.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMKTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

