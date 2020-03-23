INLOCK Price Up 37.9% This Week (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One INLOCK token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $20,280.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.79 or 0.04128918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00066598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037818 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,692,023 tokens. INLOCK's official website is inlock.io. INLOCK's official message board is inlock.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

