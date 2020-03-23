INMAX Market Cap Achieves $48,207.95 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. INMAX has a total market cap of $48,207.95 and approximately $9,293.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.02646760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

