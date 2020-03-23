Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

